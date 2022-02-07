METANAV and The Grumpy Pugs NFT Franchise Announce Partnership For Fully Immersive Metaverse

Grumpy Pug #2697 Grumpy Pugs : Journey To Genesis Comic book - 1st edition

METANAV, a fully immersive software company today announced their partnership with The Grumpy Pugs NFT brand to develop a Metaverse in 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METANAV, a future platform for fully immersive experiences in the tourism industry, today announced their partnership with The Grumpy Pugs NFT brands to design and develop a social commerce platform, also known as a Metaverse, for the Grumpy Pugs NFT community which will be an advancement in virtual worlds where friends, family, businesses can interact, play, shop, purchase fashion, art, even land, homes, and automobiles. A true play-to-earn environment, where participants are rewarded with digital assets and cryptocurrency while in the Grumpy Pugs Metaverse.

Ty Downing, CEO of METANAV says they’re already in progress and expect it late 2022, first exclusively to Grumpy Pugs NFT holders, then in time, to the general public. “Obviously there is a lot of work involved in designing and building something like this that will be an amazing experience.”—Mr. Downing said.

Considering the market, this partnership could be a very rewarding one for both companies. Reports state that the adoption of the Metaverse and immersive worlds has surged in recent years and show no signs of slowing down. According to Emergen Research, the metaverse has the potential to become an $800 billion space by 2024, which means 43% annual growth between now and then. This is a growth area that is only outpaced by the NFT (non-fungible token) market. Coinbase estimates that the “NFT market-cap forecast to more than $35 billion for 2022 and to over $80 billion for 2025.” Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck said in Yahoo! Finance: “NFTs are the 'holy grail for humans' that will be used for everything [in the future].”

“It is my pleasure to work closely with METANAV, our Grumpy Pugs Brand and community are very excited for the upcoming year with a number of NFT releases on Opensea, our digital comic book series, and movies in the making, having a platform like what METANAV envisions for the entire Grumpy Pug community is going to be strong for our business and a great partner for the future on the technology software side of things,” said Tim Moore, one of the creators of The Grumpy Pugs Brand.

Grumpy Pugs NFT’s officially go on sale to the public on February 22, 2022, but can join the pre-sale list early on their website. Inquiries can be sent to: woof@grumpypugs.com

About METANAV

METANAV, and its parent company SKYNAV based in San Francisco, California, is a one-of-a-kind web-based interactive virtual and augmented reality marketing platform. Using advanced technology, SKYNAV creates virtual experiences to provide their clients with a comprehensive and incredibly immersive experience for potential travelers and visitors to a particular destination.

