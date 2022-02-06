New Haven/ Suspicious Incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000336
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Murdock and Gurwicz
STATION: VSP- New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between 02/03/2022 and the early morning of 02/06/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street in the Town of Whiting
VIOLATION: Shooting
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 06, 2022 Vermont State Police received a call from a citizen who reported her residence in the Town of Whiting had been struck by pellets or gunfire. No injuries were reported as a result of this shooting incident, and no threat to the public is suspected. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: TBD
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.