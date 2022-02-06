New Haven/ Suspicious Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Murdock and Gurwicz

STATION: VSP- New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: Between 02/03/2022 and the early morning of 02/06/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street in the Town of Whiting

VIOLATION: Shooting

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 06, 2022 Vermont State Police received a call from a citizen who reported her residence in the Town of Whiting had been struck by pellets or gunfire. No injuries were reported as a result of this shooting incident, and no threat to the public is suspected. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: TBD

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

