New Haven/ Suspicious Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5000336

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Troopers Murdock and Gurwicz                           

STATION:  VSP- New Haven                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Between 02/03/2022 and the early morning of 02/06/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main Street in the Town of Whiting

VIOLATION: Shooting

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                           

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 06, 2022 Vermont State Police received a call from a citizen who reported her residence in the Town of Whiting had been struck by pellets or gunfire. No injuries were reported as a result of this shooting incident, and no threat to the public is suspected. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

COURT ACTION: TBD

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

