Williston Barracks // DUI

CASE#: 22A1000725

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Adam Marchand               

STATION:  Williston                   

CONTACT#:  802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/6/22 at approximately 08:33 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 117 Richmond

VIOLATION:  DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Troy Polo                                          

AGE:  49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/6/22 at approximately 08:33 AM, a Vermont State Trooper pulled over Troy Polo, who was operating a silver Subaru on RT 117 in Richmond.  Polo had been speeding and ran the trooper off the road into a parking lot.  The investigation determined that Polo was operating under the influence and was placed under arrest for DUI.  Polo was processed at the Williston Barracks and released on a citation to appear in court for said charge.  No collision between vehicles occurred and no injuries were sustained.  No damage was sustained to the trooper’s cruiser as a result of the incident. 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/24/22  08:15 AM          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Y

