Williston Barracks // DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000725
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/6/22 at approximately 08:33 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 117 Richmond
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Troy Polo
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/6/22 at approximately 08:33 AM, a Vermont State Trooper pulled over Troy Polo, who was operating a silver Subaru on RT 117 in Richmond. Polo had been speeding and ran the trooper off the road into a parking lot. The investigation determined that Polo was operating under the influence and was placed under arrest for DUI. Polo was processed at the Williston Barracks and released on a citation to appear in court for said charge. No collision between vehicles occurred and no injuries were sustained. No damage was sustained to the trooper’s cruiser as a result of the incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/22 08:15 AM
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.