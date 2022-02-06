Williston Barracks // DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000725

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2/6/22 at approximately 08:33 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 117 Richmond

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Troy Polo

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/6/22 at approximately 08:33 AM, a Vermont State Trooper pulled over Troy Polo, who was operating a silver Subaru on RT 117 in Richmond. Polo had been speeding and ran the trooper off the road into a parking lot. The investigation determined that Polo was operating under the influence and was placed under arrest for DUI. Polo was processed at the Williston Barracks and released on a citation to appear in court for said charge. No collision between vehicles occurred and no injuries were sustained. No damage was sustained to the trooper’s cruiser as a result of the incident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/24/22 08:15 AM

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.