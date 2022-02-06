Submit Release
News Search

There were 103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,540 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks//DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2000564

RANK/TROOPER: Corporal E. Patno

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2022 at approximately 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Shawville Road, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Devyen Danyow-Walker                                               

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

             On February 5, 2022, at approximately 0826 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle parked at 117 Shawville Road in Sheldon, VT, with the operator sleeping at the wheel. The complainant attempted to speak with the male. However, the operator woke up and then immediately went back to sleep. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified Devyen Danyow-Walker (Age 19 of Sheldon)as the operator. Troopers identified indicators of impairment and found Danyow-Walker to be under the influence of intoxicants. Danyow-Walker was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Danyow-Walker was processed and released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/14/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of DUI.    

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Corporal Eric Patno

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks//DUI#1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.