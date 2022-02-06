St. Albans Barracks//DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000564
RANK/TROOPER: Corporal E. Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/06/2022 at approximately 0826 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Shawville Road, Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Devyen Danyow-Walker
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 5, 2022, at approximately 0826 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle parked at 117 Shawville Road in Sheldon, VT, with the operator sleeping at the wheel. The complainant attempted to speak with the male. However, the operator woke up and then immediately went back to sleep. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified Devyen Danyow-Walker (Age 19 of Sheldon)as the operator. Troopers identified indicators of impairment and found Danyow-Walker to be under the influence of intoxicants. Danyow-Walker was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Danyow-Walker was processed and released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/14/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Eric Patno
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
802-524-5993