St. Albans Barracks//DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2000564

RANK/TROOPER: Corporal E. Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2022 at approximately 0826 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Shawville Road, Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Devyen Danyow-Walker

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 5, 2022, at approximately 0826 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle parked at 117 Shawville Road in Sheldon, VT, with the operator sleeping at the wheel. The complainant attempted to speak with the male. However, the operator woke up and then immediately went back to sleep. Troopers arrived on the scene and identified Devyen Danyow-Walker (Age 19 of Sheldon)as the operator. Troopers identified indicators of impairment and found Danyow-Walker to be under the influence of intoxicants. Danyow-Walker was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Danyow-Walker was processed and released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 03/14/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Eric Patno

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993