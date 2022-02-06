St Johnsbury/Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Burglary
CASE#: 22A4000766
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: Between 1200 hours on 02/05/22 and 0700 hours on 02/06/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Haven Street, East Haven
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Steven Allard
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police received the report of a Burglary at a residence in East Haven, VT. State Police responded, and it was determined sometime between over the night someone broke a rear window of the residence and gained entry. An undisclosed amount of coinage and gift cards were taken and from the residence. State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this burglary to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.