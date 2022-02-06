St Johnsbury/Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Burglary

CASE#: 22A4000766

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Between 1200 hours on 02/05/22 and 0700 hours on 02/06/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Haven Street, East Haven

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Steven Allard

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police received the report of a Burglary at a residence in East Haven, VT. State Police responded, and it was determined sometime between over the night someone broke a rear window of the residence and gained entry. An undisclosed amount of coinage and gift cards were taken and from the residence. State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this burglary to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.