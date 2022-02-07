Submit Release
Edamam Launches a Partner Portal for API and Data Solutions in the Nutrition Data Space

Edamam has partnered initially with Suggestic, Personal Remedies, and Kitchology to offer developers APIs adjacent to Edamam's core offerings.

Edamam partners with API providers to offer its customers a toolset to creater personalized diet management.

Edamam offers nutrition analysis, recipe search, and food database nutrition lookup to customers in the food, health, and wellness sectors. The solutions are offered via API or as licensed datasets.

Edamam is the industry leading provider of nutrition data solutions via APIs and licensed datasets.

Edamam Powers Nutrition data Solutions for over 40,000 API subscribers

Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam has partnered initially with Suggestic, Personal Remedies, and Kitchology to offer developers APIs adjacent to Edamam’s core offerings.

"Our goal is to provide businesses and developers with an end-to-end toolset of API products that can support a customer journey for highly personalized, precision diet management."
— Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider of API solutions for nutrition data, meal recommendations, and nutrition analysis, announced today the launch of a API partner portal. The portal will feature third party companies that offer solutions sought by Edamam’s over 100,000 API subscribers and developers.

The initial partners for the portal are three companies -- Suggestic, Personal Remedies, and Kitchology -- that provide respectively Meal Planning, Chronic Illness Data, and Food Substitution APIs. Developers looking for such solutions, which complement Edamam’s API offering, will be able to sign up and receive a 10% discount using code “Edamam.”

“Customers and developers have been asking for solutions that work with our core API products. The fastest and easiest path to meet this demand was to partner with companies that have industry-leading solutions,” said Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam is planning to expand its partner offering and feature more APIs and companies that develop solutions requested by developers, such as recipe shoppability, genome-driven meal personalization, food logging, and more. More information for the offerings of Edamam’s initial three partners can be found on the partner portal:

https://www.edamam.com/partners/suggestic/
https://www.edamam.com/partners/personal-remedies/
https://www.edamam.com/partners/kitchology/

“Our goal is to provide businesses and developers with an end-to-end toolset of API products that can support a customer journey for highly personalized, precision diet management for chronic conditions or optimized health,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam’s three core API products – Recipe Search, Nutrition Analysis, and Food Database Lookup – are key elements of the end-to-end solution, highlighted by Victor Penev. They are built on top of the most extensive database of recipes and foods, analyzed and tagged for every nutrient, allergen, diet, chronic condition, and many more attributes.

About Edamam
Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.

Victor Penev
Edamam
