Project Horizon Congratulates Masonic Lizards NFT Project on Its Impressive Sellout
Project Horizon has the technology and expertise of our smart contract developers, and we are happy to work alongside creative teams from all over the world to bring their vision into life”NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Horizon, an NFT launchpad and tech consultancy assisting creators in launching their NFTs on the Solana blockchain, is happy to congratulate Masonic Lizards on their full sellout. Combining a strong concept, trendy yet unique art, and solid utility, the project was a success following the mint on February 4, 2022.
— Wissam Sabbah, Project Horizon co-founder
This is yet another successful NFT launch by Project Horizon, a tech company helping creators enter the NFT and Metaverse space by providing technical infrastructure and assistance to their projects. With a team of smart contract developers, consultants and digital strategists, Project Horizon enables everyone to launch their project on the Solana blockchain.
“While the blockchain, crypto and NFTs become mainstream, we expect the trend to continue and escalate as the Metaverse develops. So it is not surprising that more and more creative teams choose to turn their ideas into NTFs. Be it purely NFT art, components of a future play-to-earn game, or a concept for everyday utility, there are lots of creative ideas that could change the world. Yet, most of the artists and creators have neither technical knowledge nor resources to take their concepts to the blockchain. Nor do they have the expertise to choose the blockchain that’s right for their needs. And this is exactly where Project Horizon comes in - we take care of the infrastructural hassles and enable a streamlined minting process, while team leaders and creators are focusing on their marketing and growing their community,” says Project Horizon co-founder Wissam Sabbah.
One of the first NFTs consulted by Project Horizon and facilitated by Magic Eden, the biggest Solana NFT marketplace, were Surging Bulls, and the collection sold out within 10 seconds on mint-day. Surging Bulls is an NFT art token with a diverse usability, a part of a larger ecosystem, from upcoming play-to-earn game to the solid plan of new NFTs, including the world’s first tokenized gin.
“Both Masonic Lizards and Surging Bulls teams have done an amazing job with the concept, vision and future token economy, and we were happy to support them with their infrastructure needs and the mint event. Project Horizon has the technology and expertise of our smart contract developers, and we are happy to work alongside creative teams from all over the world to bring their vision into life”, says Wissam Sabbah.
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are noninterchangeable digital assets stored on a blockchain (unlike cryptocurrencies, which are interchangeable, meaning that one Bitcoin is the same and costs the same as any other Bitcoin). NFTs usually take the form of a picture, video, or an audio file in a digital format. Real-words items, such as collectibles or even real estate, can be turned into NFTs for easier tracking of ownership thanks to the advantages of blockchain technology. NFTs can be sold, traded, or leased like any real-world asset.
