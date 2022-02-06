Shashi shekhar (founder of gobookmart) Gobookmart logo

Gobookmart Is Dedicated To Provide Financial And Literary Resources To Those Who Lack Them

A room without books is like a body without a soul.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, February 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a fine lockdown day in June 2020, Shashi Shekhar and Mayank Shekhar from Patna had an ingenious idea – creating a startup (Gobookmart) to foster a love for books and literature in the world, just as they have in themselves. What started out as an idea burgeoned to become a popular internet site, replete with quality content, visual aesthetics, and the vast experience the duo has with digital marketing. Over the course of more than a year, we have had the fortune of helping young readers on their literary paths, without book reviews, blogs, author interviews, podcasts, and more. But is that enough?Is it enough only to guide privileged readers with recommendations about resources they already have access to? Or is there a need to equip potential readers devoid of resources, to nudge them on a literary odyssey that might just change their life?We believe in the latter. We believe not in idle content creation that helps those already equipped, but in active participation in community service in order to make reading accessible and feasible for those who lack equipment. And that is our motivation behind our new program, ‘Donate New Books For Better Cause’. This is not just a theoretical idea, it’s a practical program to make books accessible to those underprivileged kids who cannot obtain books themselves, or lack the financial credit to invest in a habit that will pay off a hundred times eventually.As a part of this program, we collect books donated by anyone in India, and distribute this entirely to underprivileged kids. Should you want to donate, our address is available on the website. In addition to this, you can also donate in monetary terms – an online portal is provided on the link given below.https:// gobookmart .com/donate-old-books-for-better-cause/We encourage you to donate monetarily as well, because we have also opened a new public Library in Patna, especially for kids from the age group 10 to 20 years. Open from 10 am to 4 pm, our particular library offers a humongous volume of reading material, including novels, textbooks, and resource materials for children and adolescents, in order to help cultivate the habit of reading books early on in life. Not only does this give children a head start in the university and academic life, but also enriches them and sets them on the quest for knowledge for personal fulfilment. However, for this high benefit, the kids have to pay a price of 500 per month. Although this may seem like a small amount, many kids don’t have the financial capacity to pay the money. Many children come from economically deprived backgrounds which do not have the money to invest in what may seem like a luxury.But this is not a luxury. This is an investment and a necessity. And hence, Gobookmart will remain dedicated to provide financial and literary resources to those who lack them, and to urge the people of India to also help us in fulfilling our goals.

Gobookmart - news and reviews about books, novels and authors