Re: VT Route 16 into the Village of Hardwick CLOSED

VT Route 16 into the village of Hardwick is CLOSED due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

