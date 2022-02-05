Submit Release
Re: VT Route 16 into the Village of Hardwick CLOSED

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 16 into the village of Hardwick is now OPEN to all incoming and outgoing traffic. Please continue to travel safely. 

 

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, February 5, 2022 2:03 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: VT Route 16 into the Village of Hardwick CLOSED

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 16 into the village of Hardwick is CLOSED due to an accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston Public Safety Answering Point

Department of Public Safety

802 878 7111

 

 

Re: VT Route 16 into the Village of Hardwick CLOSED

