IP500® Alliance Partners with Sensfix to Offer World’s First Wireless IoT Network with Machine-2-Service™ Features
By partnering with Sensfix, IP500 wireless standard adds Machine-2-Service™ capabilities right at the EDGE level
We believe in the grander vision of Sensfix to enable every device to discover and schedule the nearest service personnel and manage immersive maintenance ticketing automatically by itself”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine-2-Service™ enabled wireless IoT Standard
— Helmut Adamski - Chairman, IP500® Alliance
IP500® Alliance, the international consortium of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) providing a safety and security certified wireless connectivity for commercial buildings and industrial facilities, today announced a partnership with fast growing Silicon Valley based Enterprise SaaS provider Sensfix. Through this partnership, the two organizations have established world’s first wireless IoT network integrated with Machine-2-Service™ capabilities that will empower building owners and facility management companies avail unmanned and fully automated operations & maintenance (O&M) of machines and devices in buildings and facilities.
Sensfix, Inc. offers category-defining Maintenance, Repairs & Operations as-a-Service (MROaaS) model for commercial buildings, industrial and enterprise facilities to help them save up to 30% on their O&M spend using AI and immersive technologies. It’s enterprise SaaS product sens-Facility Suite comprises of stakeholder specific web and mobile apps that connect to OEM devices in the building infrastructure either via Building Management Systems, EDGE Gateways and Routers or third-party wired and wireless communication protocols to establish a connected maintenance platform offering digital workflows that self-learn using artificial intelligence insights and mixed-reality remote assists in an immersive environment.
“Sensfix is excited to partner with IP500® Alliance and explore go-to-market opportunities worldwide in the $70B smart buildings market that is growing >10% year-over-year,” said Balaji Renukumar, Founder and CEO, Sensfix, Inc. “Sensfix is changing the way building owners and facility management companies operate and maintain their machines and devices by ushering in a new standard for Operations & Maintenance Automation using AI and mixed reality. IP500 is emerging as a preferred IoT wireless standard for commercial buildings and industrial facilities by offering an open, secure, scalable and vendor-neutral mesh connectivity. By partnering with Sensfix, IP500 has chosen to distinguish itself as the first wireless IoT standard with Machine-2-Service™ capabilities that adds new value added services right at the EDGE level".
Sensfix is currently using IP500’s fully interoperable CNX200 generation IoT wireless network that offers one of the best robustness, redundancy, range, data-rate and low latency time (<50ms per hop) in a true dual-band mesh network topology (2.4 GHz and 865 MHz). OEMs that manufacture building infrastructure elements like doors, windows, access control, emergency evacuation systems prefer IP500 because, it is the first wireless standard certified by the security and safety regulatory bodies according to the VdS norms based on IEEE (EN5425, EN50131-1-3). Sensfix expands the scope of automation of workflows, silos and standard operating procedures executed by commercial facility and industrial plant managers to include such safety-critical infrastructure elements, connecting over IP500 protocol, to establish an industry-first end-to-end automation of maintenance in buildings and facilities. IP500® Alliance's partners and OEM members are proliferating its adoption in smart building and smart city projects in over 100 cities across Americas, Europe, Middle East and India. IP500’s forward compatibility with 5G protocol makes it also a preferred wireless IoT standard for commercial and industrial 5G roll-outs where safety-critical infrastructure elements would interface seamlessly over IP500 protocol to the sensfix platform, which in turn bridges the 5G network to harness third-party IoT, Digital Twins, RPA and AR/VR based immersive solutions.
“Collaborating with Sensfix is a winning strategy for IP500® Alliance. Unlike WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee etc. that traditionally focus on being a standard only at the wireless RF level we believe in adding more value to our end-users like building owners, system integrators, installers etc. by offering them a ready-to-use O&M automation standard (built by sensfix) strongly coupled with the wireless standard. We believe in the grander vision of sensfix to enable every device to discover and schedule the nearest service personnel and manage immersive maintenance ticketing automatically by itself. We are looking forward to continuing to do great things together,” said Helmut Adamski, Chairman, IP500® Alliance.
To learn more about the partnership, please visit https://ip500.org/news/
*About Sensfix*
Sensfix, Inc. is a Santa Clara, California based enterprise SaaS provider of pioneering end-to-end automation technology leveraging IoT, AI and mixed reality for operations and maintenance of commercial real estate, industrial and enterprise facilities with its offices in Poland, UK and Bahrain. Sensfix is supported by Silicon Valley investors and a multi-million-dollar EU R&D Grant. It partners with leading 5G clusters in EU led by Ericsson, Nokia and Telefonica Group; leading OEMs, system integrators in the buildings & facilities segment; University of California and European Commission led Digital initiatives for Industry Alliances & Technology Commercialization. For more information, visit https://www.sensfix.com.
*About IP500*
The IP500® Alliance is an international industry initiative launched by leading manufacturers, users, and operators to jointly establish a safe, secure and vendor neutral wireless communication platform for smart infrastructures to achieve inter-operability of devices. The IP500® Alliance is driven by leading product and system solution providers of Access Control, Fire & Smoke Detection, Escape route systems, Emergency exit systems, Intrusion Detection, Lighting & Climate Control, Messaging & Localization etc. Notable OEMs like Belimo, Carrier, Honeywell and technology partners like Microchip have diligently worked to establish a standardized and reliable open meshed wireless sensor and actuator network over the IP500 wireless IoT standard – for large commercial buildings and enterprise applications.
Marketing Communications
IP500® Alliance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn