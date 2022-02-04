Submit Release
Validity coronavirus entry pass changed from February 8 2022

NETHERLANDS, February 4 - News item | 04-02-2022 | 16:52

Starting February 8th, the validity of the Dutch coronavirus entry pass (CTB) will, as far as possible, be aligned with the International Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC), says Ernst Kuipers, Minister of Public Health, Welfare and Sport. The vaccination certificate is valid until 270 days after completion of full vaccination. This applies to everyone aged 18 and over. The recovery certificate is valid for up to 180 days after the positive test. The validity period for booster vaccination has not yet been determined. This applies to everyone.

Although coronavirus vaccines still offer high protection against hospitalization, the protection against transmission and illness from the virus is gradually decreasing. This is why the Dutch cabinet has decided to change the validity of vaccination certificates in the Netherlands to 270 days. This validity will be applied retroactively. This means that a vaccination certificate expires 270 days after the last vaccination. After a booster vaccination, the vaccination certificate becomes valid again.

The validity of the certificates is automatically adjusted in the CoronaCheck app. This may take up to 14 days.

Paper certificates

With the validity of coronavirus passes being shortened, paper coronavirus entry passes within the Netherlands sometimes have to be reprinted. As of February 8th, paper certificates must be reprinted every 90 days. Please note that this only applies to the Dutch coronavirus entry passes and not to the International Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC).

Help with paper certificates

In most cases, people can create a new certificate with the correct validity via the CoronaCheck app or print it via the CoronaCheck.nl website. Even if this did not work before. In addition, many libraries have an Information point Digital Government. They can help people get a paper certificate.

