For Intraoral Scanners Market Japan is major shareholder, Accounted for more than one-third share of Asia-Pacific market

Intraoral Scanners Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intraoral scanners market was valued at $273 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $557 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intraoral Scanners Market by Brand and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," . The CEREC system accounted for more than one-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intraoral scanners market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the industry.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by closely following key product positioning and by monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The global intraoral scanners market is segmented on the basis of brand, end user, and region. Based on brand, it is divided into Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and others. On the basis of end user, it is classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Intraoral Scanners Market Key Segments:

By Brand

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Intraoral Scanners Market Drivers

High prevalence of tooth loss or edentulism

Increasing geriatric population

Technological advancement in dentistry

Benefits of intraoral scanners

