COVID-19 Impact on the Biomaterials Market growth : Allied Market Research

Global biomaterials market is expected to reach $139 billion by 2022, from $62 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Biomaterials Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years. Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, and Natural) and Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Plastic, Surgery, Ophthalmology, Tissue Engineering) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022

Key Findings of the Biomaterials Market

In 2015, metallic biomaterials segment contributed significantly to the revenue of the global market, and is projected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Among biomaterials, polymeric biomaterial segment is projected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Tissue engineering is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of biomaterials market with CAGR of 35.6% during analysis period.

North America is the leading region in the global biomaterials market.

North America and Europe jointly contributed over three-fourths share of the overall revenue in 2015.

Asia-Pacific biomaterials market is expected to be the fastest growing region during study period.

Chinese biomaterials market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.5% from 2016 to 2022.

The key players in this market have adopted product development & launch as their key strategies to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Furthermore, companies have collaborated with other key players to develop cost-effective and technologically efficient technologies to strengthen their market positions. The development of novel products with innovative technologies and acquisition of companies possessing innovative technologies are the top strategies adopted by leading players in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Royal DSM, Wright Medical Group N.V., Corbion N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Bayer AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Victrex plc., and Collagen Matrix, Inc.

BIOMATERIALS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Application

Cardiovascular

Dental

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmology

Tissue Engineering

Neurological Disorders

Drug-Delivery Systems

By Types

Metallic

Polymeric

Ceramic

Natural

