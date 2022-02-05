Governor Dunleavy Recognizes the Passing of Former Legislator Martin Moore Sr.

February 3, 2022 (Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their deepest sympathies to the loved ones and friends of former State legislator Martin Moore Sr., who passed away this morning.

“My family and I wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of former Representative Martin Moore Sr.,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Martin will always be remembered for his advocacy for rural education and health care. Martin was very active in his community. He spent many years serving on several boards and eventually went on to serve Emmonak as the City Manager. His devotion to his family, his village and to the people of Alaska through his work, has gained him recognition, honor and respect.”

Martin grew up on the Lower Yukon and was born to Willie and Natalia Moore in 1937. He was a representative from 1971 till 1972 in the 7th State Legislature and also served as a special assistant to Governor Hickel. He was the Chairman of the Kuskokwim Yukon Economic Development and Planning Board, the Vice President of the Yukon Delta Fish Marketing Co-op, a member of the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, and he served on Calista Corporation Board of Directors in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Martin was also the Emmonak Mayor. Most recently, Martin served as Emmonak’s City Manager.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska state flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset tomorrow, February 4, 2022, in honor of former Representative Martin Moore Sr..

###