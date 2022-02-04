House Democrats Advance Historic Legislation to Create Jobs and Promote Economic Competitiveness

Today, House Democrats passed a historic legislative package focused on boosting the competitiveness of American businesses and workers and broadening access to economic opportunity. The America COMPETES Act of 2022 includes dozens of bipartisan bills that will help promote economic prosperity for working famil

ies and counter inflation by reducing our reliance on foreign supply chains. I am thankful to the eleven committees that worked to compile this bill and am proud to see it incorporate many of the policy recommendations contained in the Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity, which I have been proud to lead since 2010. For more than a decade, my colleagues and I have worked to promote access to educational and entrepreneurship opportunities and modernize our infrastructure to give American workers and businesses the tools they need to get ahead in today’s economy.

In addition, this week marked the start of Black History Month. I was proud to see the House overwhelmingly pass H.R. 5577 on Tuesday, which would rename a post office in Atlanta in memory of our friend and colleague John Lewis. I am grateful to Rep. Nikema Williams for introducing this bill and working to honor his life and legacy. I look forward to joining my colleagues and my constituents at the wonderful events and programs taking place throughout February to celebrate Black history, culture, and experiences.

Finally, today’s jobs report showed that the President’s economic agenda is working and that the successful recovery policies championed by Congressional Democrats are getting our economy back on track. The American Rescue Plan and bipartisan infrastructure law have contributed to a historic 6.6 million jobs created in President Biden’s first year in office, with nearly half a million of those jobs created last month alone. House Democrats will continue our work to build a more competitive, prosperous economy for all.

I look forward to another productive week of advancing House Democrats’ work For The People.

Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On the America COMPETES Act