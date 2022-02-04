More affordable seniors’ housing coming to Nanaimo

CANADA, February 4 - Work is underway on new rental housing in Nanaimo that will provide 62 affordable homes for moderate- and low-income seniors and people living with disabilities.

“There’s an urgent affordable housing need for seniors and people living with disabilities in Nanaimo, despite the thousand-plus homes we have opened or are underway,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “With non-profit partners like the Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society, we are working hard so people have an affordable place to call home in Nanaimo.”

Sunfield Manor, a five-storey building at 1125 Seafield Cres., will have 54 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom homes, most with their own patio or deck. Located close to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, the building will have a shared amenity space and a mobility scooter storage area for residents.

“Seniors deserve quality housing options that let them live independently in their community,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “We are working in partnership with all levels of government and non-profits to build homes seniors can afford in communities across B.C.”

The project is part of a two-phase development plan envisioned for the site. Once complete, tenants will be able to move from the existing 30-unit building on the property to the new housing. There will be no change in rent unless a tenant’s income or household size has changed. The older building, which has reached the end of its lifespan, will then be demolished. A future phase will see even more affordable housing added to the site.

The Province is providing a grant of approximately $6.6 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide approximately $268,000 in annual operating funding. The City of Nanaimo waived development fees totalling $189,000 and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) provided $30,000 in seed funding.

“The city is pleased to play its role in helping provide desperately needed housing for our seniors’ population who face particular challenges in obtaining accommodations,” said Leonard Krog, mayor of Nanaimo.

The building will be operated by the Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society, which will have office space in the building.

“We have been working on this project for some four years, with a goal of replacing our existing 30-unit building and increasing the availability of low-cost seniors housing,” said Eric Kutzner, director, Woodgrove Senior Citizens Housing Society. “We are looking forward to the start of construction and are thankful for BC Housing and CMHC for their support.”

Half the units will have rent geared to income, where rent is 30% of the tenant’s income. Some of the units will be rented to households with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance, or a seniors’ pension. Others will be at or below market rent. People are expected to start moving into their new homes in summer 2023.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 32,000 affordable homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 1,200 homes in Nanaimo.

The Community Housing Fund is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes over 10 years for moderate- and low-income families and individuals.

More than 8,900 of these homes are already open, under construction or in development across the province.

