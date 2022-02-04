Peace Arch Hospital work completed

CANADA, February 4 - People in White Rock and south Surrey will have better access to emergency and surgical services as construction ends on expansion work at Peace Arch Hospital.

“The White Rock and south Surrey area is growing fast and, with that, comes more demand for health-care services,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Our government recognized this and took fast action to help people in this region by moving forward with a bigger emergency department and surgical suite at Peace Arch Hospital.”

The expanded emergency department more than doubles in size with the number of treatment spaces increasing to 50 from 24, and will include dedicated space for children and families.

A new surgical suite above the emergency department has an additional two operating rooms, going from three to five. The medical device reprocessing department has been expanded and moved closer to the surgical suite.

Redeveloping these areas will improve overall efficiency by providing direct links between emergency, surgery and the sterilization of surgical tools.

The medical device reprocessing department was fully operational on Jan. 8, 2022, and the new surgical suite on Jan. 10. The newly renovated and expanded emergency department opened to patients on Jan. 11. Since opening, there have been 941 visits to the new emergency department between Jan. 11 and 16.

Renovations continue to parts of the former emergency department to accommodate a new dedicated mental-health and substance-use unit that is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

In late 2020, government approved a project cost increase of $7.37 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to include three anterooms in the project.

The Province, through Fraser Health, is providing $52.55 million and the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation is providing $38.5 million, for an updated total project cost of $91.05 million.

The South Surrey-White Rock region has a population of approximately 109,000 (as of 2016) and is expected to have approximately 131,000 by 2030.

Peace Arch Hospital opened in 1954 and has 171 beds. The hospital offers emergency surgery, critical care, maternity, inpatient mental-health and substance-use services, inpatient rehabilitation services, laboratory services, outpatient services, ambulatory care and a hospice.

Quotes:

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

"Providing mental-health and substance-use care is a vital part of our health system. With dedicated space for people experiencing mental-health emergencies, the expansions at Peace Arch Hospital will provide care people urgently need in White Rock and south Surrey."

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO Fraser Health –

“Additional treatment spaces and operating rooms, as well as a dedicated area for mental health and substance use, will help us provide a more patient-centred experience to people in White Rock and surrounding communities seeking services at Peace Arch Hospital. This will also create an improved environment for our staff and medical staff to provide care. The expanded Peace Arch Hospital is a testament to our supportive community and the strong partnerships that have been forged with a common goal of better health for all.”

Stephanie Beck, executive director, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation –

“The redevelopment of Peace Arch Hospital’s emergency and surgical departments is critically needed and incredibly exciting for our community and made possible by the generosity of our donors, many of whom gave again and again to make this dream a reality. The community built this hospital in 1954, and that spirit of philanthropy and caring still exists today.”