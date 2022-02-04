Submit Release
Minister's statement on COVID-19 protest

CANADA, February 4 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to planned COVID-19 protests:

“Our government believes in a welcoming and inclusive society and recognizes the public’s right to engage in peaceful protest and lawful assembly. While the police will respect lawful protests, they will also consider all the tools and options available to them to protect people, preserve public safety and investigate unlawful conduct.

“British Columbians have been navigating the ongoing challenges of the pandemic together, and it is unfair to have one group disrupt the lives of so many others as we are seeing in Ottawa and other cities throughout Canada. We understand the strain of this pandemic, but we must come together to beat COVID-19. With 90% of eligible people in B.C. having their first vaccine shot, we are moving close to a new milestone on potentially lifting more restrictions by Family Day.

“For people in Victoria, I want you to be aware of the potential of a truck convoy protest heading to the legislative buildings this weekend so you and your family can plan accordingly. We are aware of the chance of disruption to residents and businesses in the area, and planning and communication by law enforcement is underway.

“We all want this pandemic to be over, and we will get through it by working together.”

