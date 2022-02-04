New Entry-Level Commercial Driver Training Goes into Effect February 7, 2022

NASHVILLE --- Beginning February 7, 2022, new federal regulations go into effect to improve highway safety by ensuring that entry-level commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers complete training required by the new entry-level driver training (ELDT) regulations. Effective February 7, entry-level CMV drivers won't be eligible to take their commercial driver license (CDL) test until successfully completing a specific program of theory and behind-the-wheel instruction provided by a school or other entity listed on Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) new Training Provider Registry (TPR).

The FMCSA’s ELDT regulations establish training requirements for entry-level CMV drivers applying to:

Obtain a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.

Upgrade an existing Class B CDL to a Class A CDL.

Obtain a School Bus (S), Passenger (P), or Hazardous Materials (H) endorsement for the firsttime.

The ELDT regulations are not retroactive. Individuals who were issued a CDL or an S, P, or H endorsement prior to February 7, 2022, are not required to complete training for the respective CDL or endorsement. An applicant who obtains a CLP prior to February 7, 2022, does not have to meet ELDT requirements. Once issued their CLP, the driver will have one year to meet requirements and obtain their CDL.Any individual who meets one of the exceptions for taking a skills test in 49 CFR Part 383 is also exempt from the ELDT requirements. For more information about the new ELDT regulations going into effect February 7, please visit our website https://www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/commercial-driver-license.html or https://tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov/ The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee. ###