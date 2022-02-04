FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 04, 2022

Missouri Veterans Homes Ranked "Best in Class"

JEFFERSON CITY – Six Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) Missouri Veterans Homes have received “Best in Class” Customer Experience Awards from the Pinnacle Quality Insight for 2022. The Missouri Veterans Homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg, MO, have won this award for three consecutive years. In all seven Veterans Homes, these six and Missouri Veterans Home - St. Louis, MVC ranked highest with cleanliness, dignity and respect, and safety and security. The organization also received a 100% resident satisfaction rating. The Pinnacle national average is 76.1% in this category.

“We are proud of our Missouri Veterans Commission team," Governor Mike Parson said. “The past 22 months have brought many challenges, including severe staffing shortages, but these team members stayed the course and remained committed to providing the best possible care to our Missouri Veterans. This survey makes clear that Veterans and their families appreciate the service they receive, and we are extremely thankful for the quality care these public servants provide our military heroes.”

“The staff of the Missouri Veterans Commission go to work every day with one goal in mind: to care for our nation’s heroes,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “In spite of very challenging circumstances over the last two years, MVC staff have not wavered in their commitment. They do an incredible job ensuring Veterans receive the best possible care, and I am proud of every one of them for their efforts, as recognized by this award.”

“This is a truly amazing feat for our team.” Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “Our staff have worked tirelessly through staffing shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks to provide the high-quality care Missouri Veterans deserve. These awards speak volumes to their dedication and skill.”

Pinnacle is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare; they conduct over 150,000 phone surveys each year and work with more than 2,500 care providers. During the telephone survey, Veterans and their family members are asked open-ended questions and to rank facilities in specific categories. MVC has contracted with Pinnacle since 2019 to help obtain objective feedback on Veteran and family satisfaction as part of its commitment to providing the highest level of care to those we serve.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

