Mi Awarded $50,000 Grant from MLSC to Expand Programming
The funding will enable Mi to increase supports for systemically marginalized students and teachers of color.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) announced that it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) to enhance three crucial elements of its Advanced Placement (AP) STEM & English Program.
The equipment loaner program ensures that systemically marginalized students have the opportunity to access state-of-the-art lab equipment while participating in advanced coursework – helping to prepare them for careers in the life sciences industry. The mini-grant program provides partner high schools with funding to facilitate the hiring, retention, and professional development of teachers of color. The Teachers of Color Advisory Council helps ensure that Mi’s efforts to support recruitment and retention of teachers of color are informed by the experience of those who are most affected by the issue.
The MLSC previously partnered with Mi on the innovative Science from Home program in the fall of 2020, which provided Mi AP Biology students with hands-on curriculum-aligned lab experiments for them to complete at home during distance learning.
“The MLSC has been a valued partner as we’ve worked to expand advanced learning opportunities for systemically marginalized students in Massachusetts,” said Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D., President & CEO of Mi. “We are grateful for their continued support of our program and our mission.”
"Our life sciences ecosystem is stronger because of partners such as Mi,” said MLSC President and CEO Kenn Turner. “If we want to remain the global leader in the life sciences, we need to diversify and strengthen the pool of talent that can access high-demand career opportunities in the life
sciences. We are proud to continue our support and partnership with Mi.”
The MLSC recently launched a series of its own education and workforce programming including its Workforce Development Capital Grant Program, STEM Equipment and Professional Development Grant Program, and internship programming.
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston in 1997, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
About the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center:
The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) is an economic development investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the life sciences in Massachusetts, home to the most verdant and productive life sciences ecosystem in the world. Since its creation in 2007, MLSC has strategically deployed more than $850 million in Massachusetts, through a combination of grants, loans, capital infrastructure investments, tax incentives, and workforce programs.
Lauren Robinson
Mass Insight Education & Research, Inc.
lrobinson@massinsight.org