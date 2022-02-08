Glenn Wilcott Blog Announces Black Powder Series
Glenn Wilcott Explores the History of GunpowderTHORNHILLL, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glenn Wilcott Blog has announced the February 1, 2022 release of the first collection titled Black Powder written by Glenn Wilcott. Glen Wilcott Blog is a Thornhill, Ontario-based company that promotes a variety of topics to the public. His first series, Black Powder, is a cohesive exploration of how modern gunpowder and its rich history have changed the world.
Glenn Wilcott joined the army about thirty years ago, sparking his interest in black powder. This began a life-long passion of Glenn Wilcott that continues today. This series is about, “the history, globalization, weaponization and chemistry of black powder that was a joy to write,” says Glenn Wilcott, founder of Glen Wilcott Blog.
The discovery of black powder is a combination of magic and chemistry that will entice any reader. Having learned about the history of black powder, Glenn felt compelled to share his knowledge. This company believes that black powder has not only shaped the history of early civilization, but also contributed to globalization and the spread of early technology.
Glenn Wilcott, highlights the different weapons that utilized black powder in early civilizations and how they evolved over time. These articles leave the reader with a general understanding of how modern weapons evolved. In this series, you can also get an overall picture of how black powder changed the way modern weapons developed in their use, from personal to wartime.
Just by reading this series, the audience will understand the basic evolution of black powder. Glenn Wilcott is excited to share this new product and company with the world, hoping many people will also feel excited by his lifelong passion.
Glenn Wilcott Blog is proud to present the Black Powder series written and orchestrated by Glenn Wilcott written in 2022. From Thornhill, Ontario Glenn Wilcott Blog company aims to continue to inform readers on various topics through well researched articles. If you would like more information, contact us at Glen Wilcott in the Bolder Ventures web site https://glenn-wilcott-bp.com/.
