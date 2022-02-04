Federal bank regulatory agencies to host the 2022 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference

The three federal bank regulatory agencies and the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago and San Francisco will host the 2022 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference on March 15-17.

The biennial conference offers participants from around the country the opportunity to learn about the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); participate in regulator-led training on CRA examinations; and discuss best practices, emerging ideas, and challenges in community development. This year's program, "Reimagine, Reinvest, Rebuild," will be held online.

For the full agenda and to register for the conference, visit the National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference website.