VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Holds Thin Line Tribute in Lake County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today continued the Thin Line Tribute initiative in Lake County. Too often, daily work of frontline law enforcement officers goes unnoticed and unappreciated. Thin Line Tribute is designed to honor and recognize the men and women who serve on the frontlines and dedicate themselves to keeping their community, and Florida as a whole, safe. Attorney General Moody met with members of the Lady Lake Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the recent expansion of the K-9 programs in both agencies for therapy and high-stress situations.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our Thin Line Tribute initiative is designed to honor those on the frontlines of law enforcement day in and day out, but we cannot forget their K-9 partners who stand by their sides to help keep us safe. When an officer is injured or suffers extreme stress because of the intense nature of their duties, K-9s can help them heal. That is why it’s such an honor to meet Lake County’s newest therapy K-9s and learn more about each agencies’ efforts to equip officers to better handle high-stress situations. I know these training K-9 partners will have a positive effect on the Lake County area.”Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said, “We are honored to host Attorney General Ashley Moody for her Thin Line Tribute. Attorney General Moody stands shoulder to shoulder with the 67 Sheriffs of this great state as we work to keep Florida a safe place for all.”Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta said, “I would like to thank Attorney General Moody for her unwavering support for law enforcement through her Thin Line Tribute. It says a lot when a state official takes the time to visit different law enforcement agencies throughout the state to recognize those who serve the public. It’s gratifying to know that our state leadership has our backs.”LCSO recently saw two dogs complete the Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Children Therapy Dog Training at Paws & Stripes College through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. This training teaches dogs how to calm a person in distress, allowing frontline officers to better work with people in high-stress situations. LLPD will also soon receive a new K-9 vehicle and a trained K-9. These new additions now allow frontline officers to have access to a K-9 seven days a week.Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, "I could not be more proud of this amazing program as the Paws and Stripes College is a "Win-Win" on many levels!! The program uses inmate labor to provide advanced training to dogs from our Animal Care Center that is focused on training dogs to work as a therapy dog in the area of child victimization and recovery. From helping children who are the victims of crime to helping veterans and first responders suffering from anxiety disorder, this program finds forever homes for homeless pets who will in their lifetime, now impact thousands of children across our country!!"Thin Line Tribute is one of many ways Attorney General Moody shows support for Florida law enforcement. The statewide Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to make a positive impact on Florida communities.Attorney General Moody also recently launched Be A Florida Hero, a website designed to make it easier than ever for someone interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to search available positions throughout the state. The website provides details on the different law enforcement agencies in Florida, as well as contains an interactive map to help job seekers find open positions.
