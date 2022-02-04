Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of RI artist Linda King

The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its winter exhibit featuring works by Linda King, of North Kingstown. Exhibit will run through mid-May.

"RISCA is pleased to feature Linda King, a Rhode Islander who depicts a unique love of the power of the sea," RISCA's spokesperson, Faye Zuckerman, said. "In her works, it is easy to see the ever-changing colorations and textures created by the unique weather patterns that we have in New England."

Linda King attended workshops in all media with local New England artists, before finding her true passion for creating movement and texture with mixed media and collage. A love of texture and dimension is evident in her use of paper and mixed media to create uniquely personal works of art. Finding compositions in everyday things and in nature inspired abstracting them into works of art. The crashing surf at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown remains her favorite source of inspiration.

Linda has received many awards for her acrylic paintings, collaged seascapes and abstracts. Her work is in private and corporate collections throughout the country. She is currently an exhibiting member of South County Art Association, Wickford Art Association, New England Watercolor Society, Plymouth Center for the Arts and Collage Artists of America. A juried artist member of Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly and an elected artist member of Mystic Museum of Art.

The 2022 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick-Champa, Pawtucket.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.