Czech family honors heritage with the Stodola – a unique gathering place on the family’s 115-year-old Virginia farm

Don and Debby Vtipil stand in front of their Stodola Strings of lights adorn the rafters of the Stodola. Don and Debby Vtipil point out a photo of the original farm.

The Vtipil family is reviving their Czech traditions on their Virginia farm, building a gathering place and naming it The Stodola, which means “barn” in Czech.

Czech and Slovak immigrants were very important to the overall lifestyle here. They were independent farmers, who restored the land to cultivation.” — Carol Marks Bowman