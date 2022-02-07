EXPERIENCE BRANDS USA appoints Matt Vogel as Chief Operating Officer

Matt Vogel, COO Experience Brands

Experience Brands has announced the appointment of Matt Vogel as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its USA operations.

Matt leads one of our most successful and efficient businesses within Experience Brands, therefore we saw an opportunity to utilize his skills in one of the largest markets on the planet. ” — Chris Stockton, CEO of Experience Brands

GAFFNEY, SC, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Brands, the progressive international group of established lighting companies, has announced the appointment of Matt Vogel as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its USA operations.

​

In this new role, Matt will be responsible for reviewing processes, policies, and procedures across Experience Brands USA. Specific projects will include the development of an enhanced customer experience. In addition, improvements for servicing of lighting agents and national accounts will be reviewed through the lens of technology, information sharing and product development.

​

Undertaking the COO role will see Matt offer strategic direction to his team of professionals. With many changes on the horizon for Experience Brands, Matt will be integral to the achievement of the ambitious company objectives.

An important element of Matt’s work will be ensuring the successful expansion of the Experience Brands specification portfolio of products into North America through our exceptional agency network while sharing best practices among the group to ensure an unrivaled customer experience.

​

Speaking of his new role, Matt said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to undertake this role and embark on this ambitious project. It is exciting to be part of a progressive organization that does not let conventional restrictions hinder their appetite to be the best they can be. As CEO, Chris Stockton has shown a desire to make a real difference to people’s lives whether that is a colleague or a customer, and that is something that resonates with me. I’m incredibly proud to be part of the Experience Brands USA team in 2022.”

​

Chris Stockton, CEO of Experience Brands, said: “Matt leads one of our most successful and efficient businesses within Experience Brands, therefore we saw an opportunity to utilize his skills in one of the largest markets on the planet. Matt has built a strong team in the UK and this team provides Matt the opportunity to take on extra responsibility within the group and help expand the Wila brand to North America. It has already been exciting to see the UK and USA teams interacting on key project with the goal of making our company the easiest to do business with”.

ABOUT EXPERIENCE BRANDS

Experience Brands is a progressive international group of established lighting companies, including; Hess, Griven, WILA, Vulkan, Schmitz, LAMP, and Pantheon. Our selection of brands fulfill every specification-grade lighting requirement for any project worldwide. We provide extensive production facilities, distribution network, product design, and infrastructure to accommodate even the most demanding of projects.

We operate in more than 100 countries and are a global organization with a local understanding. Our committed teams ensure that our use of innovation and technology are always appropriate for each proposal. We understand each society is different, and so are we.

The beauty, elegance, and simplicity of our product and lighting designs are matched with our commitment to service and communication. With Experience Brands, you get a partner for your project and your people.