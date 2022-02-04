Summer Food Service Program Funds Available

Contact: Ted Fisher, Agency of Education, AOE.PublicInformation@vermont.gov Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) Child Nutrition Programs is seeking sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This program, also known as Summer Meals, is federally funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by AOE Child Nutrition Programs. Funds are available and sponsors are needed to provide meals to children at summer food program sites.

The AOE is specifically seeking to onboard non-profit organizations to sponsor the Program throughout the upcoming summer. Vermont school food service programs have worked tirelessly to continue providing meals to children throughout the pandemic. To reduce the burden on schools while maintaining access to nutritious meals, non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply to participate in the Program to continue providing this service to communities throughout the State over Summer 2022. Non-profit organizations interested in partnering with schools to operate summer meal sites are also encouraged to participate. Interested organizations should contact Jamie Curley.

This program bridges the gap between school years, giving children ages 18 and under the fuel they need to play and grow throughout the summer months and return to school ready to learn.

The AOE enters into an agreement with sponsors to provide meals to children at their sites. Sponsors can be supervisory unions or school districts, private non-profit organizations, government entities, and non-profit residential camps. Sponsors are reimbursed on a per meal basis for meals served to children. Sites are the physical location where meals are served. Examples of sites include schools, parks, housing complexes, and libraries. Sponsors often have more than one site.

“Open” sites are where any child, 18 and under, can eat a meal, no questions asked. Closed-enrolled sites serve meals to a set population of children. Open and closed-enrolled sites may serve up to two meals or snacks each day. Camp sites may provide three meals or snacks a day and must use individual child data to determine eligibility. Children who are members of households that receive 3SquaresVT or Reach Up benefits or meet the income guidelines are automatically eligible to receive free meals at camp sites.

For more information, please refer to the SFSP New Sponsor Overview or contact the Vermont Agency of Education at (802)-828-2010.

Non-Discrimination Statement: In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) that can also be found at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: 1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; 2. fax: (202) 690-7442; or 3. email: program.intake@usda.gov This institution is an equal opportunity provider