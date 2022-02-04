Loader.to Releases Internet Video to MP3 Converter
The website allows users to convert videos and entire playlists without software or registrationSANTA ANA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loader.to has announced the release of a new feature for its internet video downloader. Users can now download videos with subtitles and closed captions. The website allows users to download YouTube videos and convert them to MP3s.
YouTube has become one of the most popular sites for video content creators on the internet. The tools YouTube offers, such as ease of use and ease of social sharing, have increased its popularity over the last few years. However, as with any platform, there are always problems like needing an internet connection to upload an existing YouTube video or losing entire playlists or channels.
The creators of Loader.to created the website with data preservation in mind. The founders and developers are self-proclaimed data lovers and can often be found on the Reddit forums r/DataHoarder and r/dataisbeautiful, both subreddits dedicated to the collection, preservation and sharing of data.
"We're against centralization and believe that everyone should own the internet," said Patrick Russo from Loader. "Call it YouTube, Twitter or Facebook deleting entire channels just because it goes against their guidelines. We are proud of our position in the market as a tool to a better world."
Loader makes downloading YouTube videos and even entire playlists simple. Insert the URL of a video or playlist on Loader.to to begin downloading and converting those videos. There are 10 different file types to choose from for conversion and converting to MP3.
"YouTube to MP3 audio websites/apps often have a poor reputation for being plagued with phishing and malware threats over time, even from third parties. But this isn't our case," Russo said. "Loader is tested regularly and has been smooth, fast, safe, reliable and effective at delivering high-quality MP3 files, without the threat of virus and spyware infections."
Loader has a straightforward interface and incredibly fast speeds. The MP3 music downloader works on any device and doesn't require software downloads or registration of any kind. In addition to the website, Loader also has a Chrome extension and an MP3 converter for macOS.
Loader.to supports the following file types for YouTube download and conversion: MP3 (audio), M4A (Audio), WEBM (Audio), AAC (Audio), FLAC (Audio), OPUS (Audio), OGG (Audio), WAV (Audio), MP4 (360p Video), MP4 (480p Video), MP4 (720p Video), MP4 (1080p Video), MP4 (1440p Video), WEBM (4K Video) and WEBM (8K Video).
Download several videos at once from YouTube or any part of the internet to play on your PC, iPhone, Android, PSP, Amazon Kindle Fire, tablet or cell phone by selecting the related format. IMLoader.to supports YouTube, Vimeo, Soundcloud, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok and IMBD.
For more information, visit https://loader.to/en63/
