Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,142 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer, Lee Host Poverty Task Force Meeting to Address Childhood Mental Health in the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity Chairwoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) hosted a virtual meeting yesterday with mental health care experts and advocates to discuss the mental-health challenges facing children in poverty that have resulted from or been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Joined by other Democratic Members of the Poverty Task Force, they heard from Dr.

You just read:

Hoyer, Lee Host Poverty Task Force Meeting to Address Childhood Mental Health in the Pandemic

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.