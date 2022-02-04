Hoyer, Lee Host Poverty Task Force Meeting to Address Childhood Mental Health in the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity Chairwoman Barbara Lee (D-CA) hosted a virtual meeting yesterday with mental health care experts and advocates to discuss the mental-health challenges facing children in poverty that have resulted from or been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Joined by other Democratic Members of the Poverty Task Force, they heard from Dr.