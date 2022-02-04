Realeflow Announces Partnership with Clever Investor and A&E Stars Jamil Damji and Pace Morby
Realeflow is a leading data and real estate investing software solution for real estate investors nationwide.
New partnership sets out to change lives through innovative technology and a best-in-class lead generation platform.
Knowing that we’re offering our clients and students training, data, and software that we know can make real estate investing easier and more profitable for them is what this partnership is all about.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Realeflow, a leader in the real estate investing PropTech space, is proud to announce its new partnership with Clever Investor and stars of A&E’s hit show, “Triple Digit Flip,” Jamil Damji and Pace Morby. This collaboration will provide an all-inclusive software and training solution to Clever Investor, Jamil Damji, and Pace Morby’s large nationwide network of real estate investing clients and students.
"Realeflow is excited to offer a custom version of our award-winning real estate investing software exclusively to Pace, Jamil, and Cody's large network of Real Estate Professionals,” says Don Fowler, Chief Business Development Officer for Realeflow. “Utilizing our vast datasets, artificial intelligence, and software along with Pace, Jamil, and Cody's mentorship will change thousands of lives and we're excited to help enable their success."
“This new partnership is a big step forward for all of us and one that we’re really excited about,” says Jamil Damji, co-founder of KeyGlee and star of A&E’s hit show, “Triple Digit Flip.”
With this partnership, Realeflow will be able to drive their data and innovative real estate technology to more people who are looking to change their lives through real estate investing.
“Knowing that we’re offering our clients and students first-class training, data, and software that we know can make real estate investing easier and more profitable for them is what this partnership is all about,” says Pace Morby, creator of Subto and star of A&E’s hit show, “Triple Digit Flip.”
For Clever Investor, Jamil Damji, and Pace Morby, this is an opportunity to provide clients and students with their real estate investing expertise coupled with superior data and the most robust real estate investing software in the industry.
These companies and their marriage of cost-effective, Enterprise-class training and solutions are leveling the playing field for anyone who wants to invest in real estate.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to offer this superior data, artificial intelligence, and top-rated software to our communities,” says Cody Sperber, owner of Clever Investor. “We know that this new version called Deal Automator is going to be a long-term relationship that changes a lot of lives.”
About Realeflow: Realeflow is a leading data and real estate investing software solution for real estate investors nationwide. Founded in 2006, and located in Cleveland, OH, Realeflow provides real estate investors a competitive advantage through their innovative technology platform and artificial intelligence solutions. Realeflow has received several awards and has been recognized in many publications over the years including Inc. 500, Outside Magazine, Fast Company, and Inside Business Magazine.
About Jamil Damji: Jamil Damji is an internationally renowned real estate investing/wholesaling expert with 18 years of experience. He is the Co-founder of KeyGlee, the #1 wholesale company in the world with over 75 franchises. He routinely closes 60-80 real estate transactions a month and has completed 5,000+ transactions. Jamil mentors and educates students around the world, teaching students how to crush their goals and find financial freedom in the wholesale and real estate industry. Above all, Jamil’s mission in life is to impact as many lives as possible and share the knowledge he has with those that have a desire to learn.
About Pace Morby: Pace Morby is known as the go-to “sub to guy” bringing creative strategies to the mainstream real estate investment industry such as subject to and seller finance deals. Pace’s high energy and no BS approach has attracted a loyal following across social media. Though he began his real estate journey as a general contractor running a successful business and then as a HomeVestors franchisee, he and his partner have since amassed over 32 million dollars in buy and hold properties while continuing their full operation of wholesale, fix and flip, and many other symbiotic businesses. Pace is on a mission to over-deliver on value, showing others that anyone can start in real estate, be successful, and change their lives and their families' lives for generations.
About Clever Investor: Established 14 years ago by Cody Sperber, Clever Investor believes the world is a better place when it has more people working for themselves, following their dreams, and reaching their potential. Clever Investor’s goal is to accelerate their student’s transition from where they are now, to where they want to be. Because One Deal Changes Everything.
