Hoyer Statement on the January Jobs Report

“The January jobs report is proof that Democrats’ economic policies are working and getting our economy back on track. The American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law have contributed to a record 6.6 million jobs created since President Biden took office, with nearly half a million of those jobs created in January. We need to sustain this momentum as we transition from the economic recovery phase to one of sustained, broadly felt growth. While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and inflation driven by broken supply chains continue to pose challenges here and abroad, it is essential that Congress not waste any time enacting further legislation to position American businesses, workers, families, and children in the best possible position to compete in the global economy and Make It In America. That is why the America COMPETES Act and Build Back Better Act are both critical, and I am proud that the House is taking action to pass the America COMPETES Act today, which will address major issues like strengthening our supply chains and helping more Americans learn in-demand job skills. “With the high rates of community transmission with the Omicron variant, we must all continue to do our part to stop the spread, prevent the rise of new and more dangerous variants, and keep our economy and schools open. That means making sure that every eligible American gets vaccinated against COVID-19 and receives a booster shot when directed. Together, we can get through this difficult chapter in our history; we are already making strides, and, if Congress can finish its job putting the tools in place to Build Back Better, I have no doubt that America’s businesses and workers will succeed and build a stronger economy where all can Make It In America.”