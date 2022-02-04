Submit Release
Finalists in Global Surgical Training Challenge Announced

Four global teams will receive up to US$500,000 each

LONDON, ENGLAND, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Surgical Training Challenge, a collaboration among Nesta Challenges, The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, MIT Solve, Appropedia Foundation, and Intuitive Foundation, announced on Thursday, January 27th, the four Finalist teams who will receive up to US$500,000 to support the further development of their open-source surgical training models.

The four teams include members from multiple continents and represent a variety of surgical specialties, including obstetrics, orthopedics, trauma, and reconstructive surgery. Over the last year, they have been working with the Global Surgical Training Challenge partners to refine their models through workshops and mentoring sessions. The Finalist teams are CrashSavers Trauma, AMOSmile, Tibial Fracture Fixation, and ALL-SAFE.

“These teams have been on a remarkable journey over the last year,” says Catherine Mohr, M.D., president of the Intuitive Foundation. “They are all passionate surgical educators who have embraced the idea of open-source training as well as self-assessment, both new concepts in surgical training.”

The Global Surgical Training Challenge launched in early 2020, just as the global pandemic was impacting international travel and creating unprecedented pressure on healthcare providers worldwide. Against this backdrop, international teams composed of surgical educators, engineers, and global surgery experts gathered virtually to collaborate in solving critical surgical needs in low and middle-income countries.

“The level of collaboration and the resulting quality of the submissions is impressive,” says Caroline Purslow, Challenge Manager at Nesta Challenges. “It has been inspiring to see team members from such diverse backgrounds learning from each other, as well as from our judging panel and partner organizations.”

The judging panel, composed of internationally recognized global surgery experts, reviewed the submissions in December. They evaluated the projects and prototypes with support from external assessors and the Global Surgical Training Challenge management team.

Up to 17 million people, particularly in low and middle-income countries, die from lack of access to surgical care every year. The Lancet Commission on Global Surgery’s report identified the development of a surgical workforce as a key indicator for addressing this critical need.

Over this year, the Finalist teams will continue to develop their training models. A final Grand Prize award of US$1 million will be granted to the team that has demonstrated that their original model and further models are validated and impactful.

