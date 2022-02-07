Switch Publishes 2022 Marketing Trends eBook
‘The Big Book of Trends in 2022’ covers all facets of communication, from SEO to consumer behaviour.
We work on a number of trends reports every year, and this year we wanted to make our work even more accessible to those interested by putting everything together into one beautifully designed eBook.”VALLETTA, MALTA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch, an international marketing agency, has put together an eBook containing trends for 2022 from almost every aspect of marketing. In it, they cover general marketing trends, B2B, brand, web design, SEO, social media, and consumer behaviour.
The eBook, which can be accessed for free, gives a full breakdown of each marketing category, taking into account evolving trends from previous years, new technologies that will impact the industry, and how businesses can, and should, react to them.
Richard Muscat Azzopardi, CEO at Switch, said: “we work on a number of trends reports every year, and this year we wanted to make our work even more accessible to those interested by putting everything together into one beautifully designed eBook. Staying ahead of the curve is critical for every brand, and we want everyone to tell better stories. The world will be a better place that way.”
Who is the eBook for?
Each chapter covers a different aspect of communication, each taking into consideration the nuances of each industry. Each trend is backed up by industry statistics and case studies from around the marketing world. Any marketing professional or business owner that wants to stay ahead of the curve will find something of value within the eBook’s pages.
What exactly does the eBook talk about?
Everything is covered, from web design typography analysis, to ‘don’t-be-a-dick’ B2B strategies, to the incoming social media metaverse and Web 3.0, to Google’s latest Multitask United Model tech and its impact on SEO. The eBook also analyses the effect of the pandemic on the way brands go about communicating and acting in an age where brand humility and activism is expected.
The final chapter covers Consumer Behaviour, which wraps up all the accumulated trends with a compassionate view of the way humanity is coming to terms with wanting to make a difference, the way consumers really want a simpler world to navigate and how our requests as individuals for responsible behaviour that’s accessible to everyone can make all the difference.
About Switch
Switch is a brand & digital firm that partners up with a selection of international clients that are like-minded. It excels in creative social storytelling, with a focus on B2B marketing for SMBs. Since May 2006, Switch has been a proud and active member of ICOM, the world’s leading network of international independent advertising agencies.
