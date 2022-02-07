Air Marshal Managers Under Criminal Investigation
“We will continue to work with the investigators and our law firm, O’Keefe Federal Law Firm, to gather evidence and to move forward with our class action lawsuit to fight for disabled Air Marshals.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Investigation by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Complaint # HL22-00006, has begun into what could be the largest case of workman’s compensation fraud against injured workers in the history of the federal government. Dozens of Federal Air Marshal (FAM) Managers are being investigated for allegedly intentionally defrauding rank and file Air Marshals who suffered debilitating injuries in the line of duty. The investigation began after members of the Federal Security Council (FSC) exposed that TSA/FAM managers have allegedly for years submitted materially false workers compensation paperwork nationwide. Although, the investigation has yet to determine a clear motive, we believe it was at least in part an effort to save money to pad FAM supervisors over bloated bonuses. Bonuses that in some cases were over $20,000 per year. This resulted in disabled Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) being defrauded out of what we believe to be millions of dollars, and in some cases resulted in those disabled FAMs struggling to support their families. The Federal Employees Compensation Act (FECA) is clear on compensation benefits and lost wages to injured workers. Hundreds of current, former and retired marshals have come forward and contend that their supervisors intentionally concealed information on their claim. Air Marshals who have come forward, provided evidence this has been common practice in the agency for at least a decade, establishing a continuous pattern of nefarious behavior. All FAM field offices to include Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C, have reports of supervisors manipulating compensation forms.
— David Londo FSC President
Fraud in these cases typically only involves a rogue manager or employee. What is disturbing about this case is it appears there was a concerted effort that began with a high level TSA/FAM manager that became a systemic illegal practice. This practice then spread to all twenty FAM field offices. A practice that only served to impact and take advantage of disabled Federal Air Marshals. Shortly after the criminal investigation began, Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) Director Michael Ondocin announced he will leave the the agency at the end of this month as well as several other high ranking TSA officials. TSA/FAMS has faced intense national scrutiny for manipulating national security databases for a controversial Congressional VIP Program. The Congressional VIP Program was abruptly cancelled after national exposure in the media.
The Federal Security Council (FSC) is documenting all supervisors involved and filing the appropriate complaints to begin the process of revoking their Top Secret Security Clearances. FAM Managers hold a Top Security Clearance and we have grave concerns with the supervisors reliability and trustworthiness, they are not what they should be to protect national security information. FSC has additional concerns with the alleged broad reaching criminal activity as it has created doubt about the supervisors judgment, reliability and trustworthiness. By its very nature, it calls into question the supervisors ability or willingness to comply with laws, rules and regulations.
The FSC changes the way our Federal Law Enforcement Agents are represented by announcing the most significant legal and administrative protections in the history of federal employees. Full 24/7 criminal and civil legal protections, full administrative representation, discrimination representation with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and access to licensed, experienced police psychologists for Federal Law Enforcement Agents. FSC’s partnership with the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) gives the FSC the largest and most aggressive congressional presence to ensure the Heroes who protect or nation voices are heard.
If you are an injured FAM and require additional information on this case, please contact FSC at info@federalsecuritycouncil.com or our Chief Counsel Cindy O'Keefe, cjo@okeefelawfirm.com
