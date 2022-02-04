Play the Fastest Growing Sport in America at The Houstonian Club
Known for its racquet sports programming, The Houstonian Club offers ten lined courts for pickleball play, as well as private and group lessons.
Pickleball is surging in popularity across the nation, and The Houstonian Club is ready for the action with ten courts lined for pickleball for its members to enjoy.
Pickleball is very easy to pick up without any prior racket or paddle sports experience. People love it for the social aspect and ease of the body compared to tennis.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickleball, a racquet sport invented in the 1960s, has seen a considerable increase in popularity over the last two years. It grew more than 20% from 2019 to 2020, making it the fastest-growing sport in the United States. Played with a wiffleball, pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Houston's premier fitness facility, The Houstonian Club, has also seen an increase in interest in the sport. Known for its racquet sports programming, The Houstonian Club offers ten lined courts for pickleball play, as well as private and group lessons.
"Pickleball is very easy to pick up without any prior racket or paddle sports experience," says Bobbie Phoumy, Pickleball Pro, at The Houstonian Club. "People love it for the social aspect and ease of the body compared to tennis. It's also affordable to get started and very beginner-friendly. Everyone is happy to share and be a part of the growth of this fun and addictive sport."
In keeping with their commitment to hiring the fitness community's best and most talented instructors, The Houstonian Club is proud to have Phoumy onboard as their pickleball pro. Phoumy's list of awards and accolades is extensive, and she is a nationally recognized champion in the sport.
Phoumy offers advice to those new or those just starting with pickleball.
• Make contact with the ball with their paddle without rules or restrictions. Once they get better control of the ball through repeated contact with the weight and the bounce pattern, they're ready for the next step.
• There will be good and bad days, so don't get too caught up in making the perfect shots. Always make room for 'one more game.'
• Focus on getting the ball in the court and, more importantly, have fun.
The Houstonian Club offers complimentary pickleball open play for its members on Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 am. Tuesday night members can play with Bobbie Phoumy from 6 to 8 pm. Phoumy will also act as a 4th player in a doubles team to give tactics and support while playing 60 or 90 minutes (fee and reservation required). For more information about pickleball or lessons with Bobbie Phoumy, contact dphoumy@houstonian.com.
