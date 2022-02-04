Information About Vermont Courthouses for Friday, February 4, 2022

***UPDATED AT 9:45 A.M. ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022***

Courts in Windham and Bennington Counties will remain closed for the day on Friday, February 4, 2022 due to the concern about icing. Courts in all other counties will open at 12PM noon as planned.

Those seeking an emergency relief from abuse order (RFA) before courts are scheduled to open at noon on Friday, February 4, should call 1-800-540-9990 for assistance. Those in Windham and Bennington counties seeking RFA orders should call 1-800-540-9990 for assistance all day.

All morning hearings and all hearings in Windham and Bennington counties scheduled for Friday, February 4 will be rescheduled. Local courts will inform hearing participants and justice partners of delays and closings.