Carmine Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Top Key players, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

The market is currently witnessing strong growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Carmine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global carmine market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Carmine, also known as cochineal extract, refers to a red or purplish-red pigment that is a coloring extract procured from the shell of the female cochineal insect. It is manufactured by precipitation and adding aluminum as well as calcium ions to the cochineal extract. Carmine is widely available in the powder, crystal, and liquid forms. It is commonly utilized as a food color to improve the flavor and appearance of the ingredient. Carmine is also used in cake icings, fillings, yogurt, gelatin, meat, processed foods, candies, ice-creams, alcoholic beverages, gelatin desserts, etc. Consequently, it finds several applications across numerous sectors, such as pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The expanding F&B industry across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the carmine market. In line with this, the increasing utilization of carmine in bakery and confectionery items, soft drinks, jams, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for colorants in the meat industry is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, various product innovations, including the launch of vegan carmine that is widely utilized in ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, jelly gums, and hard candy, are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the inflating investments in R&D activities aimed at developing cost-effective carmine extraction processes are projected to propel the carmine market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Amerilure Inc.

• BioconColors

• Clariant AG

• Colormaker Inc.

• DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

• Imbarex S.A.

• Proquimac Pfc Sa

• Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd

Carmine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, form, application and end user.

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Crystal

Breakup by Application:

• Dairy and Frozen Products

• Food and Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Meat Products

Breakup by End User:

• Food Processing Companies

• Beverage Industry

• Catering Industry

• Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical Industry

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

