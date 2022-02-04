Ramping Up Food Retail Resilience

Feb 4, 2022

By: Chad Ross, Manager, Industry Relations & Total Store Collaboration, FMI

Asset Protection was once a term strictly associated with shrink reduction. In recent years, it has evolved into the protection of not just product, but employees, customers, and entire physical premises. This evolution in the term's meaning is appropriate, given the ever-expanding forces that threaten food retailers. For example, the past five years have seen unprecedented hurricanes thunder and thrash from Louisiana to New York, fires that have set western forests ablaze, a winter storm that simultaneously impacted the south and the northeast, the biggest civil rights protest in the history of the United States, and the ultimate disruptor, a worldwide pandemic – all of which have tested the resiliency of our supply chains and emergency preparedness, forcing us to reassess the strength of our business continuity plans.

With ample preparation, communication and training, food retailers can equip themselves with the necessary strategies to keep their doors open and assets secured, no matter what crisis confronts them. This begs the question: What specific steps can companies take to address their own unique and multi-faceted challenges? And how can they safeguard inventory and leverage partnerships with local law enforcement? These and other questions will be broached in a highly insightful forum with fellow food industries stakeholders at FMI’s Asset Protection and Grocery Resilience Conference on March 21 – 24 in Orlando, FL.

Join us for a session hosted by Kevin McMenimen (LP Magazines Chief Operating Officer) who will lead a discussion with Rob Glenn (FEMA Director, Office of Business, Industry, and Infrastructure), Jesse Stanly (Principle, Strongside Principles) and Alisa Dart (GVP Asset Protection, Albertsons) on the importance of developing a crisis-ready mindset. They will share their wisdom and expertise on how to better prepare for critical incidents and disruptors that impact business operations. In the scheduled post-session discussion, gain insights and ideas on best practices for strengthening your business contingency plan and overall resilience.

Do you have a Rising Star?

The FMI Asset Protection & Grocery Resilience Rising Stars Program aims to recognize professional excellence in the field of asset protection among up-and-coming mid-career professionals.

Finalists and the program winner will receive recognition at the 2022 Asset Protection and Grocery Resilience Conference, as well as on the fmi.org website. These exceptional professionals will also receive complimentary registration to the conference. Travel and accommodation costs will be at the expense of the honoree. No cash substitutions will be permitted.

Important Dates

Hotel Reservation Deadline: February 25, 2022

Note: The event room block may sell out prior to the reservation deadline so book early. FMI cannot guarantee hotel rates or availability after the reservation deadline.