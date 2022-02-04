BloggingTips.Guru Rebrands as TechRT; Expands Coverage to Tech and Beyond
BloggingTips.Guru founders have announced that BloggingTips.guru has been rebranded as TechRT, allowing more coverage to various aspects of technology.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechRT.com will be expanding its coverage to technology and beyond domains. This includes how-to tutorials and review articles as well as analysis content.
“Under the new brand, TechRT, the well-reputed website aims to stay a resource site for everyone interested in technology, computers, gadgets, internet, artificial intelligence etc. It will feature in-depth tutorials and analysis content that help the readers stay updated about the developments in the technology domain.” – Rajesh Namase, co-founder of TechRT.
TechRT founders stated that the first step to creating a space dedicated to technology and digital life is rebranding. TechRT is a team of experienced founders and skilled writer-editors who aim to create a space that is unique in the world of tech. This rebranding follows the decision to update the website's design and purpose by publishing content that appeals more to users than bloggers and writers.
BloggingTips.Guru is a trusted resource for digital marketing professionals for the past five years.
About TechRT
TechRT stands for Technology, Real Time. It is a multi-dimensional blog about technology that includes content from multiple areas, including tech news, howto articles, features, guides, in-depth articles, and stories of human interest. This blog offers a balanced mix of information to keep readers up-to-date on all things tech. TechRT can be found at www.techrt.com.
Rajesh Namase
TechRT
admin@techrt.com