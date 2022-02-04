Submit Release
News Search

There were 339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,756 in the last 365 days.

BloggingTips.Guru Rebrands as TechRT; Expands Coverage to Tech and Beyond

TechRT Press Release

BloggingTips.Guru founders have announced that BloggingTips.guru has been rebranded as TechRT, allowing more coverage to various aspects of technology.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechRT.com will be expanding its coverage to technology and beyond domains. This includes how-to tutorials and review articles as well as analysis content.

“Under the new brand, TechRT, the well-reputed website aims to stay a resource site for everyone interested in technology, computers, gadgets, internet, artificial intelligence etc. It will feature in-depth tutorials and analysis content that help the readers stay updated about the developments in the technology domain.” – Rajesh Namase, co-founder of TechRT.

TechRT founders stated that the first step to creating a space dedicated to technology and digital life is rebranding. TechRT is a team of experienced founders and skilled writer-editors who aim to create a space that is unique in the world of tech. This rebranding follows the decision to update the website's design and purpose by publishing content that appeals more to users than bloggers and writers.

BloggingTips.Guru is a trusted resource for digital marketing professionals for the past five years.

About TechRT
TechRT stands for Technology, Real Time. It is a multi-dimensional blog about technology that includes content from multiple areas, including tech news, howto articles, features, guides, in-depth articles, and stories of human interest. This blog offers a balanced mix of information to keep readers up-to-date on all things tech. TechRT can be found at www.techrt.com.

Rajesh Namase
TechRT
admin@techrt.com

You just read:

BloggingTips.Guru Rebrands as TechRT; Expands Coverage to Tech and Beyond

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.