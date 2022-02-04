Fertility Treatments Market Develops New Techniques For Optimizing Services

Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of new techniques to treat infertility using a human’s body is a key trend in the fertility treatments market. INVOcell is an IVF alternative that uses the woman’s body to support fertilization, thus eliminating the cost of a laboratory incubator and changing the fertility treatments market outlook. The INVOcell device is placed with the eggs and sperm in the vaginal cavity, allowing for the stability of the natural environment, pH, and gas to help in fertilization. INVOcell, which is made in Medford, Massachusetts by INVO Bioscience, costs around $6,800 including medication. Although IVF generated more quality embryos, the birth rates between IVF and INVOcell are similar. According to the journal of assisted reproduction and genetics, 12 out of 20 women gave birth to 15 babies in IVF including three sets of twins and 11 out of 20 women gave birth to 16 babies in INVOcell group including five sets of twins.

The global fertility treatments market size is expected to grow from $14.13 billion in 2021 to $15.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the fertility treatments market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global fertility treatments market share is expected to reach $21.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The growth in the median age of first-time motherhood combined with change in lifestyle increased the difficulty of conceiving, increasing the demand for fertility treatment. The median age of first-time motherhood has increased all over the globe due to late marriages, contraceptive techniques, and increase in number of women who prioritize their careers over starting a family. In 2020, the average age of first-time mothers in America has risen from 21 to 26. Women in other developed countries are also deferring, with the typical first birth occurring at the age of 31 for new mothers. According to TBRC’s fertility treatments market forecast, in this scenario, a growing number of women are opting for IVF treatments, which is expected to drive the fertility treatments market.

Major players covered in the global fertility treatments market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group, Genea Limited, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, Progyny Inc., Vitrolife, Carolinas Fertility Institute, OvaScience Inc., Xytex Cryo International, Merck KGaA, Cook Medical, CooperSurgical Inc, Instituto Bernabeu, INVO Bioscience, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health, CryoChoice LLC, Millendo Therapeutics Inc, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, LABOTECT GMBH, Fertility Focus, Olympus Corporation, Irvine Scientific sales Company Inc, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

TBRC’s global fertility treatments market report is segmented by product into reagents, equipment, by end-user into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes, by patient type into female, male.

