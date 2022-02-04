Intelligent Process Automation Market 2022: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market

Increase in the demand for automated processes to modify the way the operations are performed at workplaces is the prime reason for upward trend in the market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased acceptance rate of automation processes to convert workplaces productivity drives the growth of the intelligent process automation market. In addition, In the digital revolution, the increase in investment by entrepreneurs and the ability to make faster decisions in business, the progress in the adoption of automation software has led to the growth of the intelligence process automation market. Also, growing internet penetration in developing countries, and growing smartphone operators is driving the growth of the intelligent process automation market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of process automation by the telecommunication industry, healthcare industry, BFSI industry, and IT industry is propelling the growth of intelligent process automation market. However, high implementation cost is a major factor hampering the growth intelligent process automation market. Furthermore, development of a unified intelligent automation tool, increasing R&D developments, and building of digital workforces is anticipated to provide major opportunities in the intelligent process automation market in forecasted years.

Intelligent process automation is a state where organizations necessity to bring data to consumers, but manual tasks yield up major time, such as insurance claims handling or automating consumer requests. Thus, adoption of intelligent process automation reduced time and increase efficiency of business. For instance, Bancolombia, One of the largest banking groups in Latin America, is using bizagi as its intelligent process automation platform to deliver enhanced customer service, both digitally and in-branch, aiding robots and humans to work together effectively.

Numerous incoming messages from mobile phone users are repetitive, often only demanding minor changes to their plan. Common requests include changes to address, eliminating a mark from their provision plan or giving their phone bill, all small changes that add up to several hours.Intelligent process automation with natural language processors (NLPs) can scan and control the determined of an inward consumer message. Provisional on the message content, it creates an automatic reply, informs the customer’s current plan routinely or routes the message to the proper department.Thus, increasing adoption of intelligent process automation platform among telecom operators.

Key industry players - Accelirate, Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC, Dell EMC Corp., International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, UiPath, Inc., and WorkFusion

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

