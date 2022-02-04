SourceLess Blockchain revolutionizing the insurance industry - a new technology that is already making its mark
With the launch of its own blockchain, SourceLess announces the importance of its technology in the insurance industry.CONSTANTA, ROMâNIA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain is one of the most exciting technological innovations of our generation. It has the potential to transform and change everything from the way we do business to the way we interact. Blockchain technology is a powerful new tool for recording and tracking transactions through peer-to-peer networks. It has the potential to be implemented in a positive way in almost any industry, beyond cryptocurrencies and the financial sector.
At the moment, the Web uses Hypertext Transfer Protocol or HTTP, and we connect from one computer to another via an IP. In the New Web that Sourceless will create, IPs will not exist. The communication channel will be the domain address and torrent-similar paths. Everything happens instantly, without the need for an IP or DNS, without interference, without the limit of IPs depending on the country (location). We eliminate all intermediaries, all third parties we have at the moment. We will no longer have viruses, malware, SSL certifications, redirects, plugins, etc. We will communicate through the Sourceless Platform, directly and strictly between str.domain addresses, all encrypted by Blockchain and DLT technology.
SourceLess Blockchain offers an excellent opportunity for innovative insurance companies to join the blockchain community, digitize all their assets and store information in a distributed digital storage space. This allows insurance companies to develop new models, improve and streamline their processes, optimize their operations and protect their network, through military encryption.
SourceLess Blockchain revolutionizes the insurance industry by providing a transparent system where all transaction data recorded on the blockchain makes it impossible to alter or delete. This will reduce costs for traditional insurance companies, and they will be able to provide their users with a fair and responsible service. By using the SourceLess platform within the SourceLess Blockchain, insurance companies can control all the computers in the company's network, choosing either the public or private version.
SourceLess Blockchain's key technology is combined with Smart Contract and IoT, which will make it possible for insurance companies to quickly and easily create smart contracts that contain built-in automated information exchange, as well as secure and decentralized audit functions.
The SourceLess platform provides insurance companies with a unique tool that automatically processes insurance needs and matches them with the most suitable provider. With built-in AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities, the technology enables the processing of a large amount of information, thus improving the final insurance product or service.
Through the SourceLess platform, any insured asset can become a node in the network. Our software makes it possible to record and verify every transaction in real time, as well as to demonstrate fraud attempts in a unique way.
To solve the painful problem of big data provisioning costs, SourceLess Platform offers a full lifecycle management service for enterprise big data applications. It greatly reduces companies' data provisioning costs, freeing up human and financial resources and therefore improving companies' competitiveness. At the same time, it creates an additional value service connecting industry and academia - the main purpose for us to build the SourceLess platform is to foster innovation in the industry by creating an ecosystem for big data applications.
What is Sourceless Platform?
Sourceless Platform is a software based on the Sourceless Blockchain. The platform is a LaunchPad by Definition – easy to use (you can create your own “ecosystem” trough Sourceless Blockchain). Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology software, Web3, Str.Domain ecosystem, creating a new web platform with different protocols than www, encrypted and decentralised.
The ecosystem on which Sourceless is based on will not permit the execution of any malware or computer viruses; based on blockchain characteristics proof, blockchain identity will not permit any type of bad intentions on the Internet and the digital identity will be white labeled by KYC and AML and will not permit identity theft, thus the information will be protected by blockchain and DLT, Peer-2-Peer in networking with 256-bit encryption from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
Using Sourceless Platform you can also navigate on the current Web2.0 (http://www) under the protection of Sourceless Blockchain. Here you have the possibility to integrate programs, applications and all kind of data (used as public or private), all under the blockchain protection.
Sourceless Platform will give users free access to AI software like OpenAI, GPT-3 and Formwelt AI.
In conclusion, with the adoption of SourceLess technology, the insurance industry will become a much more reliable, fast and more secure sector.
