Sourceless is releasing the platform account identifier - Web Non-Fungible Token (WNFT) – Web3 Blockchain Name Services

Sourceless is releasing the platform account identifier - WNFT

Sourceless Inc. is officially launching its first product, WNFT, which will allow you to access the new Web (WWB) through the SourceLess Platform.

This is an important step for the Sourceless project. The blockchain is up and functional, now we also have the WNFTs as the user's identity; an alpha version of the platform will follow shortly.” — Iulian Bondari (Sourceless Co-Founder)

CONSTANTA, ROMANIA, January 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2016, Sourceless Blockchain founder - Alexandru Stratulat - has been working on building a new Web, a decentralized one, much more efficient, faster and accessible to everyone in a safer environment. With time, the Sourceless team has grown and developed exponentially, and it has now been possible to complete a major aspect of the Sourceless platform, namely connectivity under a WNFT identifier.Right now, the web uses Hypertext Transfer Protocol or HTTP, and we connect from one computer to another via an IP. In the New Web Sourceless will create, IPs will not exist. The communication channel will be the domain address and torrent-like paths. Everything will happen instantly, without the need for an IP or DNS, without interference, without limiting IPs by country (location). No more middlemen, all the third parties that we have at the moment will disappear. There will no longer be viruses, malware, SSL certificates, redirects, plugins, etc. Users will communicate via the Sourceless platform, directly and strictly between STR.domain addresses, all encrypted via Blockchain and DLT technology.Let's have a better understanding of the technology behind Sourceless PlatformSourceless Platform is a software based on the Sourceless Blockchain. The platform is a LaunchPad by Definition – easy to use (you can create your own “ecosystem” via Sourceless Blockchain).Blockchain software and Distributed Ledger Technology, Web3 , STR.domain ecosystem create a new web platform with protocols different from www, encrypted and decentralized. The ecosystem on which Sourceless is based will not allow the execution of any malware or computer virus; based on the proof of blockchain features, blockchain identity will not allow any malicious intent on the internet, and digital identity will be white-labeled by KYC and AML and will not allow identity theft, so information will be protected by blockchain and DLT, Peer-2-Peer networking with 256-bit encryption, from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.With the Sourceless platform it is also possible to browse the current Web 2.0 ( http://www ) under Sourceless Blockchain protection. Here anyone can embed programs, applications and all kinds of data (used as public or private), all under blockchain protection. The Sourceless platform will give users free access to AI software such as OpenAI, GPT-3 and Formwelt AI.Web Non-Fungible Token (WNFT)WNFT is a Non-Fungible Token property in the SourceLess ecosystem, for any domain address that has the properties of an NFT, but alongside a web address. The private part of the Sourceless Blockchain provides restricted participation that is controlled via the WNFT Blockchain within a node, but provides full community access to all members. It also integrates many other technologies such as Codex from OpenAI, Formwelt into a WNFT to help everyone who owns an STR.domain to access them.WNFT is a lifetime ownership of an STR.domain.STR.domain is a unique digital identity to log into the Sourceless platform. Each STR.domain owner will need to complete KYC and AML verification before obtaining full functionality of their domain. Based on KYC & AML protocols, all identities will be clear and certified, which means the system is 100% WHITE LABEL.Web 3.0 is the next stage of web evolution to make the internet smarter and will have the ability to process information with almost humanoid intelligence through the power of artificial intelligence systems, which could run intelligent programs to help users. Currently, access to the Sourceless Platform is only available through www.wnft.eu , where anyone can purchase a WNFT and be among the early pioneers of the new Web, the World Wide Blockchain.More updates to come.

