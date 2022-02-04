Aviation Lubricants Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "Aviation Lubricants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global aviation lubricants market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The easy availability of affordable flights and better connectivity of airports are driving the aviation lubricants market. In addition to this, airlines are expanding their operating hours and commercial fleets, particularly in emerging economies, to increase profitability, which is also escalating the sales of aviation lubricants across the globe. Besides this, the growing utilization of synthetic lubricants as they ensure thermal stability and offer better performance in extreme weather conditions is further propelling the market growth. Additionally, the escalating need to enhance the fuel economy, stringent fuel emission norms, and the increasing air passenger traffic are projected to bolster the aviation lubricants market in the coming years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

• Aerospace Lubricants Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Whitmore Manufacturing LLC

• Lanxess AG

• Lukoil

• Nyco

• Nye Lubricants Inc

• (Fuchs Petrolub SE)

• Rocol (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Tecsia Lubricants Pte Ltd

• The Chemours Company.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Hydraulic Fluid

• Engine Oil

• Grease

• Special Lubricants and Additives

Breakup by Technology:

• Mineral-based

• Synthetic

Breakup by Platform:

• Commercial Aviation

• Military Aviation

• Business and General Aviation

Breakup by End User:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

