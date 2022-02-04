Land for Maine's Future Appraisal Oversight Committee

MAINE, February 11 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: February 11, 2022

Start Time:

Location: Location TBD

Meeting description/purpose:

The LMF Appraisal Oversight Committee examines project appraisals and determines if the method of reaching the final value is consistent with LMF Board policy and appraisal standards, and if the appraisal value reflects fair market value. The Committee recommends the final value to the LMF Board.

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Sarah Demers

Phone: 207-287-7576