Mayor Bowser Launches Eighth COVID Center in Ward 3

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced that the new Ward 3 COVID Center will open on Friday, February 4. The Ward 3 COVID Center will be located at 5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

At all of the COVID Centers, individuals have access to vaccinations, boosters, take-home rapid antigen tests, PCR tests, and KN95 masks.

To date, DC Health has opened seven COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8. With extended hours and fixed locations in each ward, the COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to ensuring health equity and accessibility for all District residents.

All sites will be open six days a week, as late as 9 p.m., and sites rotate days off so that on any day of the week multiple COVID Centers are open across DC. The schedule for the Ward 3 site opening Friday is listed below, along with the schedules of the seven existing sites.

Ward Address Schedule 1 800 Euclid Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 3 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW Opening Friday, February 4 Monday: 10 am - 8 pm (After Friday, February 4) Tuesday: CLOSED (After Friday, February 4) Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm (After Friday, February 4) Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm (After Friday, February 4) Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 4 4704 13th Street NW (Closed on February 5 and April 9) Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 5 2350 Washington Place NE, Ste 105-N Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 6 507 8th Street SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: CLOSED Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 7 3929 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED

DC Health also reminds residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its recommendations for vaccines and booster shots. Boosters are now recommended and available for people 12 and older. If you are 12 or older and received your second dose of the Pfizer or 18 and older and received your second dose of Moderna vaccine on or before September 3, 2021, you are now eligible for your booster. Anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before December 3, 2021, is eligible for their booster. And anyone 18 or older who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna before September 3, 2021, is also eligible to receive their booster.

There are four easy ways to get your vaccine or booster in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.