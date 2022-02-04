Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2021-26: Growth, Share, Size, Scope, Opportunity

IMARC Group expects the Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Erythropoietin Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global erythropoietin drugs market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Erythropoietin (EPO) represents a hormone secreted by kidneys, which stimulates red blood cell (RBC) production. Its deficiency may cause low hemoglobin levels and various other medical conditions. EPO drugs or EPO stimulating agents (ESAs) are produced synthetically by applying recombinant Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology. They are typically administered through the intramuscular route and absorbed by the bloodstream to prompt RBC production. EPO drugs are commonly given to patients undergoing chemotherapy, chronic renal failure, antiviral drug therapy, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing number of individuals with anemia due to cancer, chronic kidney disease (CKD), prematurity, etc., is primarily driving the demand for EPO drugs. Moreover, these drugs are also used for treating zidovudine among patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Additionally, with the growing geriatric population across the globe, there is an elevating requirement for surgical interventions, which is encouraging product use for minimizing allogeneic blood transfusions after surgical procedures. Furthermore, the rising utilization of ESAs as a novel therapeutic agent for research purposes is also expanding their applications in treating numerous conditions, such as spinal cord injury (SCI), diabetes, acute kidney injury (AKI), etc. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive (MI) procedures is anticipated to further bolster the EPO drugs market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Biologics

Biosimilars

Breakup by Product Type:

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hematology

Kidney Disorder

Cancer

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Amgen Inc.

Biocon Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

LG Chem Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

