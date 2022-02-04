Phospholipid Market Report – Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2030

Phospholipid Market

Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A phospholipid is a type of lipid molecule, which is made of two fatty acids, a phosphate group, and a glycerol molecule. Phospholipid have several applications such as nutritional, pharmaceutical, and food,. There are many health benefits related to phospholipids, therefore, they are used widely for several studies related to the pharmaceutical industry.

The global phospholipid market size was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the soy segment accounted for the highest share in the phospholipid market.

“The Phospholipid market is expected to witness significant growth growing Demand for Naturally Sourced Ingredients, increasing demand for phospholipids in pharma and cosmetics industries.”

Phospholipid is a promising natural ingredient for health products, owing to rise in consumer demand for natural supplements and ageing population. Many companies are releasing new natural health products, and some are substituting natural chemicals for synthetic ones in product formulations. Customers are more willing to try complementary and alternative medications, which propels demand for natural products. Customers strongly prefer natural and non-synthetic products to prevent ailments. Naturally sourced ingredients are preferred as customers feel safe. Associated health benefits and inclination of customers toward natural ingredients are the key reasons that drive demand for such products in the market.

Majority of phospholipids from soy sources are genetically modified. Genetically modified foods are a threat to the environment, pollution of soils, and a long-term threat to human health. It may have unknown long-term consequences that result in immunological alterations in the gut, decreased fertility, and exacerbation, and creation of allergies. It contains high concentrations of plant toxicants that represent thousands of plant biochemicals, many of which may have toxic effects on animals.

The key players profiled in phospholipid market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Kewpie Corporation, Lasenor Emul SL, Lipoid GmbH, SojaProtein a.d, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, and Wilmar International Ltd.

Key findings of the study

By source, the soy segment held the highest share, accounting for 47.8% of the global phospholipid market.

Based on form, the powder segment held the major share of 70.6% of the phospholipid market.

Region wise, North America held the major share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

