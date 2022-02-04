EPIC DOG ACADEMY OPENS ITS DOORS IN TEMECULA VALLEY

Epic Dog Academy Logo

Led by dog behaviorists Vincent and Olivia Shields, Epic Dog Academy is a Veterinarian recommended facility that offers services to every breed of dog.

We are thrilled to now offer our range of dog training services in the Temecula Valley. It's an honor to also give back to the local community with our Four Paws Rescue initiative.” — Olivia Shields, CEO of Epic Dog Academy

TEMECULA, CA, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Dog Academy today announced the opening of its doors to dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services in Temecula Valley. The Academy is led by Vincent and Olivia Shields who have dedicated their lives to understanding dogs and their behavior. With over 10 years of experience between them, they have worked with every breed of dog and continue to bring their wealth of knowledge to the Academy.

The Shields are also the proud owners of Four Paws Rescue: a 501© (3) nonprofit in the state of California that runs a program called “Train One Save One” which donates a training package to shelter dogs upon adoption, to reduce owner surrenders. They also work with new clients to consistently donate dog food to local rescues.

“We are thrilled to now offer our range of dog training services in the Temecula Valley.” said Olivia Shields, CEO of Epic Dog Academy. “It's an honor to also give back to the local community with our Four Paws Rescue initiative”

The Academy offers guaranteed results with their behavioral insurance policy as well as a wide variety of services that cater to each dog’s individual needs. From obedience training for puppies all the way up to advanced protection training for law-enforcement agencies and search & rescue organizations around the globe, Epic Dog Academy has something for everyone.

For more information visit: epicdogacademy.com